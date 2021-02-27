Second advance estimates for agri production highlights

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Balakot operation: IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target to mark 2nd anniversary
COVID-19 vaccine dose to cost Rs 250 at private hospitals
India-Bangladesh hold high level talks to address security issues
Non-food credit rise 5.7% in January: RBI data
SBI Ecowrap lowers FY21 GDP growth forecast to -8%
CORPORATE
Axis Bank gets board nod to reclassify United India Insurance as public shareholder
Upstox pips Groww to become IPL's official partner
RIL partners with Google, Facebook to apply for NUE to launch payments network
SC seeks Centre's response on appeal against UltraTech Cement's limestone mining project in Gujarat
Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person again, overtakes Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan
MARKETS
MTAR Technologies IPO to open on March 3; should you subscribe?
SBI Mutual Fund IPO slated for this year; gears to raise $1 billion
NYSE begins formal delisting of Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
US securities regulator suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
SEBI imposes Rs 80 lakh fine on 5 firms for fraudulent trading activities
MONEY
SBI Mutual Fund launches new scheme investing in US stocks
I-T dept extends deadline for filing declarations under VsV scheme till March 31
Sensex crashes 1,939 points! How to shield against sudden market fury
Ask Money Today: NPS vs ELSS Funds: Which is a better tax-saving option?
Bajaj Allianz Life introduces post-retirement fund guarantee plan
INDUSTRY
IndiGo to start selected domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai
TikTok owner ByteDance to hire 13,000 people for education unit
Maruti Suzuki vehicle exports cross 20 lakh milestone
Gadkari asks auto component manufacturers to increase localisation to 100%
Petrol nears Rs 100 in Mumbai, Jaipur, above Rs 91 in Delhi; check latest fuel rates
TECH
Redmi Note 10 to come with 120Hz display and more
Jio Phone at Rs 1999 is a deal you should not miss if looking for feature phones
Facebook launches TikTok-like BARS app for budding rappers
Motorola likely to announce new Moto Watch series soon
Should you invest in Bitcoins? Bill Gates says yes but only if you are Elon Musk
OPINION
Real estate in post-COVID era: 5 trends defining the growth of luxury housing in India
Rebooting Economy 70: The Bombay Plan and the concept of AatmaNirbhar Bharat
'Indian education system focusses too much on exams, not learning'
Rebooting Economy 69: What do workers gain from growth and profits?
Are cryptocurrencies the future of money or just fringe players?
PHOTOS
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
What the new guidelines mean for OTT and social media platforms
The most expensive food items in the world that are delicious too!
PLI scheme in 10 main sectors; key details
Here are 5 tax-saving investment options with guaranteed returns
VIDEOS
02:55
Uber, Amazon Pay expand partnership; PM Modi stresses on credit flow
02:00
Tata group chairman on entering healthcare diagnostics and scaling up
05:27
Threat letter recovered in bag near Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia'
03:12
Bomb scare outside Ambani's residence; Zomato increases pay for delivery partners
04:40
Indian govt announces new rules for OTT, social media platforms
MAGAZINE
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Second advance estimates for agri production highlights
Second advance estimate of rice production in FY 21 is 120 million tonne, which is estimated 1.2 percent higher than the previous year.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
PLI scheme in 10 main sectors; key details
Cement sector: Volume growth turns positive as costs remain low
High-frequency key economic indicators witness brisk recovery
FY21 GDP numbers to be out soon; here's what to expect
Operating profits recorded double-digit growth in Q3-FY21
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Are milk prices going to rise from March 1? Know why #1MarchSDoodh100Liter trends on Twitter
Vijay's Master smashes Baahubali 2's record, achieves highest theatrical share in Tamil Nadu
MTAR Technologies IPO to open on March 3; should you subscribe?
Balakot operation: IAF carries out long-range precision strike against practice target to mark 2nd anniversary
Axis Bank gets board nod to reclassify United India Insurance as public shareholder
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Redmi Note 10 to come with 120Hz display and more
Jio Phone at Rs 1999 is a deal you should not miss if looking for feature phones
Facebook launches TikTok-like BARS app for budding rappers
Motorola likely to announce new Moto Watch series soon
Should you invest in Bitcoins? Bill Gates says yes but only if you are Elon Musk
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE