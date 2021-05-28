These sectors underperformed in April 2021

Businesstoday
US Secretary of State reaffirms Biden administration's commitment to deepen partnership with India
Quad fills crucial void that has emerged in contemporary times: S Jaishankar
Piramal Foundation plans 100 COVID care centres in 25 worst-hit rural, tribal districts
GST Council Meet: Centre to borrow Rs 1.58 lakh cr to compensate states, says FM
GST Council approves late fee amnesty scheme for small taxpayers
Google inches closer to settlement of French antitrust case
Aditya Birla Fashion sees e-commerce muscle growing
Own brand of pulses, atta on 1K Kirana Bazaar's mind
AAA-rated company FDs offer over 6% returns, but consider risks
Max Healthcare suffers Rs 137.55 cr loss in FY21 despite revenue growth
Dubai govt cautions against local crypto DubaiCoin after 1,000% jump in 24 hours
Why Reliance Industries share zoomed 6% today
Nifty ends at record high as Covid-19 cases fall to lowest in 44 days
This stock rose 63% in a week, hit 52-week high today
Bajaj Healthcare share hits all-time high on launch of black fungus drug
AAA-rated company FDs offer over 6% returns, but consider risks
Ask Money Today: Are index funds good for long term goals investment?
COVID hit Indians turn savers, adopt digital payments, are vocal for local: KPMG
Liquid funds give 3% return in one year: Where to park emergency corpus?
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
Covaxin's production, supply time-taking process: Bharat Biotech
RBI fines HDFC Bank Rs 10 crore over regulatory violations
Missing Covaxin doses! Bharat Biotech clears air
Bat found on Air India flight! Plane returns midway to Delhi's IGI airport
India's unemployment in 2020 at worst level in 29 years, shows study
Google Messages working on features that will allow users to pin conversations and star messages
M1-powered iPad Pro, MacBook, and iMac may have a security flaw that Apple cannot fix easily
Android 12 Game Mode spotted in beta version with YouTube Live streaming, screen recording options
iPhone 13 camera may be a lot better, leak suggests use of sensor-shift stabilisation
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion get huge discounts on Flipkart, check out the bank offers
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
What makes the lunar eclipse of May 2021 so special?
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
Future of FB, Twitter in India uncertain? Here is what we know so far
04:20
JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity
01:30
DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet
02:21
US recognises 2 theories of virus origin; Prasad reassures WhatsApp users
05:00
Indian govt reacts to social media giants' concern over privacy
05:40
Can Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be gamechangers for India amid the COVID crisis?
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Demand was lower by 7.2 per cent in April 2021 for petrol products when compared to 19.2 million tonnes in April 2019.
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
US Secretary of State reaffirms Biden administration's commitment to deepen partnership with India
Joe Biden unveils $6 trillion budget for FY22 with focus on social spending, taxes on business
Covaxin's production, supply time-taking process: Bharat Biotech
Quad fills crucial void that has emerged in contemporary times: S Jaishankar
Google inches closer to settlement of French antitrust case
Android 12 Game Mode spotted in beta version with YouTube Live streaming, screen recording options
M1-powered iPad Pro, MacBook, and iMac may have a security flaw that Apple cannot fix easily
Google Messages working on features that will allow users to pin conversations and star messages
Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion get huge discounts on Flipkart, check out the bank offers
iPhone 13 camera may be a lot better, leak suggests use of sensor-shift stabilisation
