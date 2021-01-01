SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?

Businesstoday
Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 US states amid winter surge
Don't take vaccine if you have these conditions; Bharat Biotech releases advisory
Chinese village in Arunachal? Keeping a close eye, says India
India to supply Covishield, Covaxin to other nations as goodwill gesture
'Make climate change personal', PepsiCo's former CEO Indra Nooyi to Indian students
BharatPe reveals plan to bid for PMC Bank
Franklin Templeton gets unitholders' nod to wind up six debt schemes
Mindtree Q3 results: Net profit surges 66% to Rs 326.5 crore; revenue up 3%
TCS bags Three UK's contract to accelerate 5G rollout
Total buys 20% stake in Adani Green Energy
Sensex reclaims 49K mark, Nifty nears 14,450; Bajaj Finance, SBI, ONGC top gainers
Stocks in news: Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate, Maruti, YES Bank, RBL Bank, L&T Finance
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming firm Nazara Technologies to file for IPO
Nureca gets SEBI's approval for Rs 100 crore IPO
RIL share ends over 2% higher on plan to embed JioMart into WhatsApp
BT Insight: How to save long-term capital gains on equity mutual funds
IRDAI asks insurers to forge agreements on COVID-19 treatment rates
BT Buzz: How to vaccinate against Bitcoin fever
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
WHO close to sealing Pfizer deal to give poorer countries access to vaccines
Lifetime high! Petrol breaches Rs 85-mark, diesel climbs to 75.38 per litre in Delhi
HDFC Bank submits plan to stop repeated glitches after RBI action
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices up to Rs 34,000 over higher input costs
Govt to allocate Rs 7,500 cr for IT hardware manufacturing under PLI scheme
Nokia 5.3 down to lowest price in Amazon sale and here is why it is a good deal
Vivo X60 Pro+ teased ahead of January 21 launch, to bring dual main cameras and Snapdragon 888 SoC
Realme C12 now comes in 4GB RAM variant: India price, specifications
Vi extends promotional Weekend Data Rollover benefit for 90 days till April 2021
Amazon Republic Day sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones, laptopsand more
From response to recovery: How COVID-19 crisis spurred turnaround of microfinance industry
Budget 2021: Infra push can boost economy, improve competitiveness
Rebooting Economy 59: Quantum jump in fiscal spending is what India needs immediately
Digital lending: Now more than ever we need fintechs to democratise credit, uplift livelihoods
After a rollercoaster 2020, what should you focus on in 2021?
Vaccination drive in India: Here is what we know so far
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
Budget 2021 round the corner: Everything you should know
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
A look at New Delhi Railway Station after redevelopment
Covid cess or tax deduction? What Budget 2021 has in store for taxpayers
There has been a shift from quantity to quality education: Rajiv Kumar
Wipro completes share buyback; Parl panel summons FB, Twitter
Farmers firm on tractor rally, get ready for 10th round of talks
India's first vaccine shot administered to sanitation worker at AIIMS
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
A folio number is a unique number allotted to each mutual fund investor. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) folios touched 3.47 crore in December 2020.
Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of share sale
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
