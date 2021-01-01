SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020? - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?

A folio number is a unique number allotted to each mutual fund investor. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) folios touched 3.47 crore in December 2020.

Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020