For the first two months of the fiscal year FY21, the central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, which is around 59% of the budget estimate of FY21. This proportion is higher than 52% recorded in the corresponding period a year ago. The revenue deficit of the central government at Rs 4.1 lakh crore accounts for 67.6% of the budget estimate of FY21, nearly at the same levels as last year.





Story: Mudit Kapoor, Shivani Sharma



Design: Mohsin Shaikh