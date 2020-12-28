State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Govt keeps interest rates for PPF, other savings schemes unchanged for Jan-Mar quarter
Indian economy to grow by 10% in FY22, will reach pre-COVID level, says NITI Aayog vice-chairman
FDI equity inflow grew 21% to $35.55 billion in April-October, says DPIIT
Government implementing Rs 320-crore project for 5 major ports to enable digital ecosystem
36, 433 ventilators delivered to govt hospitals amid coronavirus: HealthMin
CORPORATE
Jubilant Foodwork invests Rs 92 crore in Barbecue Nation for 10.76% stake
Tata-Mistry row: ITAT junks critical comments made on Cyrus Mistry; issues corrigendum
Fresh IBC suspension due to COVID-19 may put brakes on stressed asset resolution
China intensifies crackdown on Jack Ma's fintech firm; reviews Ant Group's equity investments
Mukesh Ambani no longer Asia's richest man; replaced by Chinese 'Lone Wolf'
MARKETS
FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020, equal 2013 record in November-December
Top stocks to buy in 2021: Here's what brokerages say
Gold price rose 28% in 2020; check out targets for next year
Sensex ends 2020 on a flat note, Nifty below 14K; HDFC, Maruti, Dr Reddy top gainers
Jubilant Foodwork invests Rs 92 crore in Barbecue Nation for 10.76% stake
MONEY
Coronavirus impact: Govt extends deadline for income tax filing, GST compliance; check out details
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
Want to invest in US stocks? Caution warranted!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
INDUSTRY
Core sectors' output falls 2.6% in November
Chinese pharma group Fosum plans plant to make BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine
Reliance Jio's plans: Rs 129 vs Rs 149 vs Rs 199 vs Rs 555
Reliance Jio to make local voice calls free from January 1
Moderna's COVID-19 jab reveals 94.1% efficacy in trials
TECH
TikTok to face legal action in England from a 12 year old girl
Tech tips: How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from users
IRCTC upgrades website, app with 'one click' theme
Airtel, Jio, Vi offer data and talktime plans under Rs 100 with short-term validities
New AirPods Pro likely to come in two different sizes
OPINION
Obesity & Diabetes: How corporates and society can help deal with these silent killers
From brink to recovery: 7 positive signs indicative of uptick in markets, economy in 2021
Throwback 2020: How COVID-19 shaped consumer behaviour, redefined businesses
2021 Outlook: Coronavirus vaccine, earnings, economic recovery to drive markets and economy
India's internet freedom at stake
PHOTOS
From Australia's bushfires to COVID-19, news that shook the world in 2020
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Smart money saving tips for a pandemic-hit world
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
From Gujarat to Goa: States that would restrict new year revelry
VIDEOS
01:31
Nations begin to deliver coronavirus vaccine shots amid threat of new strain
02:33
New strain of coronavirus enters India, UK flight ban extended
02:49
Bharat Biotech claims Covaxin protects against mutant; UK flight ban extended
01:51
New Year celebration in times of COVID: Rules for your state
01:56
Two-day vaccine dry run concludes successfully in 4 states
MAGAZINE
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
SBI reported the highest asset quality improvement in the second quarter. Its GNPA ratio fell to 5.3 per cent in September quarter, compared to 7.2 per cent in the same period last year.
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Core sectors' output falls 2.6% in November
FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020, equal 2013 record in November-December
CBSE Board exam dates: Class 10th, 12th exams to start from May 4, check out full schedule
Top stocks to buy in 2021: Here's what brokerages say
Sensex ends 2020 on a flat note, Nifty below 14K; HDFC, Maruti, Dr Reddy top gainers
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Tech tips: How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from users
TikTok to face legal action in England from a 12 year old girl
IRCTC upgrades website, app with 'one click' theme
LG wants to launch invisible TVs using transparent OLED panels
iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 gets benchmarked on AnTuTu, key specs and features leaked
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE