States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21

GST Council meet postponed; to be held on October 5 now; here's why
NEET Exams 2020: Odisha govt to provide free transportation, accomodation for aspirants
Coronavirus in India: Over 97,000 cases, 1,201 deaths reported in 24 hours, tally surpasses 46 lakh
China announces new restrictions on US diplomats' activities amid rising tensions
PSBs sanctioned over 90% loans under PM SVANidhi scheme to help street vendors
CCI nod to Piramal Pharma's 20% stake sale deal with Carlyle group
Mistrys to raise Rs 11,000 crore pledging Tata Sons stake; Tatas object in SC
Moody's upgrades Bharti Airtel rating outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'
Voltas to invest in smart products led by AI, robotics
SEBI hikes minimum investment corpus in equities to 75% for multicap funds
BT Buzz: How changes in multi-cap funds will affect your investment after new SEBI rules
Sensex, Nifty close flat; IT stocks lead gains
Adani Green Energy share rises 5% on strong Q1 earnings
Vodafone Idea share drops over 4% despite plans to raise Rs 35,000 crore
Route Mobile IPO subscribed 14.48 times on last day; should you subscribe?
How many MF schemes should you hold?
Insurance industry bats for central data repository as COVID-19 hits info sharing
BT Buzz: Investors dump equity MFs with Rs 4,000 crore outflow, should you?
Want EMIs on health insurance premium? Check out insurers, grace period, extra load
Max Life's COVID rider to offer Rs 2 lakh diagnosis, Rs 10 lakh death benefit at Rs 2,710
COVID-19 in US: Remdesivir usage limited to critical patients
DGCA seeks report over 'safety violations' on Kangana Ranaut's flight from IndiGo
DCGI orders Serum Institute to suspend recruitment in Oxford COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials
Cement industry cartelisation must stop, warns minister
Sebi shortlists Bharti Airtel, Wipro, 5 others to refurbish IT infra, communications network
Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery
China opposes forced TikTok sale, would rather see its US operations shut
Samsung aims to double online business market share by the end of 2020
Apple revises App Store review guidelines, loosens some in-app payment rules
LG Wing release date reportedly pushed back to October 5
Rebooting Economy XXVI: Derailment of economy is not 'Act of God', it is 'Art of Misdirection'
Rebooting Economy XXV: How a series of economic misadventures derailed India's growth story
What is a power market coupler and does India really need it?
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Planning a holiday? Observe guidelines while visiting these hotspots
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Dreaded diseases that were controlled by vaccines
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Schools to reopen partially: All you need to know
Wildfires rage in California, state spends $3.7 bn a year fighting fires
Apple launches its first floating glass retail store in Singapore
RIL hits $200bn market cap; Govt to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers
India-China face-off: Satellite images show new Chinese build up
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
Based on the monthly accounts available for 14 major states, the states' fiscal deficit was 36.5 per cent of BE in 1QFY21, more than double of that in previous years.
