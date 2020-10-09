States' market borrowings shoot up 55% in FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Consumer confidence hits new low in Sept, but optimism intact for year ahead: RBI
RBI hits pause button again, but EM peers continue on rate cuts
RBI's status quo in sync with govt's approach to revive economy: SBI Ecowrap
COVID-19 testing in less than 30 seconds? India-Israel to soon launch rapid kit
DRDO successfully tests first indigenous anti-radiation missile RUDRAM
CORPORATE
Did New Silk Route help VG Siddhartha siphon funds?
'Mallya bid everything to rescue the airline': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Kingfisher Airlines' collapse
CBI books HDIL promoters Wadhawans in Rs 200 crore loan fraud in YES Bank
Nearly 40% of Raymond Consumer Care's revenue coming from COVID-19 innovations
AGR dues: Can Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea afford to increase tariffs?
MARKETS
Sensex rises over 2,500 points this week; 5 key factors that triggered rally
Why Future Lifestyle Fashions share fell 3% today
Lakshmi Vilas Bank share rises 16% after lender receives non-binding offer from Clix Group
Rupee gains 15 paise to 73.09 per dollar as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged
Gold price rises on positive global cues; silver rates reclaim Rs 61K mark
MONEY
Rs 734 crore withdrawn from Equity MFs in September: What does it say about investment trends?
Want medical cover for your dog? Insure your furry buddy at Rs 315 premium
Edelweiss AMC launches Indo-global healthcare index fund; should you invest?
IRDAI group tables broad framework for insuring drones
No medical check-up or extra premium! Smokers can easily buy health, life insurance
INDUSTRY
CAT 2020 to be held at test centres across 156 cities
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Plus limited-edition to launch in India soon: check price, other details
Myntra expects robust festive sales due to higher demand in small cities
TECH
Jio's upcoming cheap smartphone might turn out to be damp squib; here's why
Flipkart trolled after it tells customer in Nagaland that it doesn't deliver outside India
OnePlus TV Y-series to sell on Flipkart with Rs 1,000 discount during Big Billion Days
Realme 55-inch SLED TV: 5 features that make this TV a good deal for Rs 39,999, and 2 that don't
Zoom brings in external authentication feature to secure remote classrooms
OPINION
Why corporates choose to implement stock schemes via Trust route
Planning to motivate employees with stock awards? Know how it works
Are India's tough rules on investments from neighbours discriminatory?
Tata vs Mistry: What SP Group's exit from Tata Group means for shareholders and investors
Rebooting Economy 34: Temporary jobs hurt both workers and economy
PHOTOS
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
States' market borrowings shoot up 55% in FY21
COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel
VIDEOS
04:45
Most powerful women in business share turning points in their careers
03:08
IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy
01:11
India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study
01:24
PM Modi extends greetings to 'brave warriors' of IAF on 88th foundation day
04:25
First big step in creating 'Too Big To Fail' framework for LIC, GIC Re and New India
MAGAZINE
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
States' market borrowings shoot up 55% in FY21
States are increasingly resorting to market borrowings to meet their funding requirements which have shot up in FY21.
BT NEWSFLICKS
Global billionaires' wealth crosses $10.2 trillion amid COVID-19
India records above normal rainfall in 2020
Most global stock markets see downward trend in September
New projects announcements in Q2 FY21 remain muted at Rs 58,689 crore
India's external debt declines to $554.5 bn in June from March level
India records historic current account surplus of $19.8 billion in 1QFY21
Auto companies see demand rise ahead of festive season
Bank credit remains moderate in September; deposits rise
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Did New Silk Route help VG Siddhartha siphon funds?
CAT 2020 to be held at test centres across 156 cities
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE