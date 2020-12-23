Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Govt expects GDP to contract 7.7% in FY21
BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna to clear Rs 1,864 crore dues
COVID-19: Farmers' protest shouldn't become problem like Tablighi Jamaat, SC to centre
'US invades US': Twitter users react to reports of violence at US Capitol
'Why Indian flag?': Tricolour seen during US Capitol clashes, angers Indians
CORPORATE
Private sector willing to support govt in coronavirus vaccine roll-out, says FICCI
SBI raises Rs 4,500 crore via overseas bonds
Cristiano Amon appointed CEO-elect of Qualcomm, to succeed Steve Mollenkopf
'More resilient, reinvented, reconstructed than ever': Rishad Premji thanks Wipro employees in letter
How Zydus Wellness is trying to regain Complan's lost glory
MARKETS
Dalal Street high on hopes from FM Sitharaman's third Budget speech
This credit card company's stock delivered over 100% returns in 7 months
Sensex ends 80 points lower, Nifty at 14,137; RIL, TCS, Maruti, NTPC top losers
NMDC share climbs 4% as firm raises lump ore prices
Bandhan Bank share rises 3% as Q3 advances grow 23%
MONEY
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 crore taxpayers till January 4
AMFI rejig: Newbie Gland Pharma grabs the upper berth, rest settle lower
Annuity plans by insurers gain traction; should you go for it?
Coronavirus impact: Govt extends deadline for income tax filing, GST compliance; check out details
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
INDUSTRY
Hiring activity registers 14% sequential growth in December
MG Motor launches 'refreshed' Hector SUV at Rs 12.9 lakh; adds 7-seater version
Banks lend Rs 1,200 crore to 12.17 lakh street vendors; SBI disburses Rs 180 crore
Fiat unveils new Jeep Compass SUV to be launched next month
Ducati to come out with 12 new BS6-compliant models in 2021
TECH
Intel announces RealSense ID face recognition tech for ATMs, doors
BSNL may soon offer 4G services as DoT deploys telco fresh pan India liberalised spectrum
iPhone 13 series may have two Pro models with 120Hz OLED screens
OnePlus Band companion app leaked, could be called OnePlus Health
Realme V15 5G with 50W fast charging launched, prices start at around Rs 17,000
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 56: Why India should follow agricultural development-led industrialisation growth model
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
2021 outlook: Is it wise to invest in Indian real estate market in 2021?
Obesity & Diabetes: How corporates and society can help deal with these silent killers
PHOTOS
How severe is the Bird flu outbreak and can we deal with it?
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Most popular destinations for travelers in 2021
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
From LPG prices to GST: New rules that will impact you in 2021
VIDEOS
02:11
Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
03:00
China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
21:06
World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
04:39
Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
02:04
Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
MAGAZINE
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
India's stock market continued its record breaking streak in December 2020. Nifty 50 advanced by over 1,000 points for the second consecutive month to hit new record high of 13,981.8.
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
TECH NEWS
JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on July 3: Education Minister Nishank
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
