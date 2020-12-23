Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger

India's stock market continued its record breaking streak in December 2020. Nifty 50 advanced by over 1,000 points for the second consecutive month to hit new record high of 13,981.8.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Rabi acreage increases 2.9% YoY; coarse cereals decline
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Public, private sector investments fall in December quarter
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising