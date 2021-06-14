Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%

Businesstoday
Manyavar owner starts work on about Rs 2,000-crore IPO
Black Fungus: Centre allots 1,06,300 Amphotericin B vials to states, UTs
PE,VC investments drop to $3.6 billion in May, says EY report
Udayan Mukherjee's fans can rejoice! He'll be seen again - this time from India Today's newsroom
WPI inflation hits all-time high of 12.94% in May
Shriram Transport Finance raises around Rs 2,000 crore via QIP
Bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech compliant, backed by govt, PSU: NBCC
Delhi HC sets aside bail by trial court to Shivinder Singh in EOW case
Toshiba blames ex-CEO's 'confrontational approach' to shareholders for governance crisis
Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities
After 800% rally in one year, this Adani stock lost 25% post NSDL action today
Explained: Why Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit today
LIC IPO: Centre plans to raise up to Rs 25,000 cr from over 24 anchor investors
Sona Comstar IPO opens today: Should you subscribe to the issue?
Stocks in news: Adani Group, Axis Bank, Info Edge, NTPC, Ruchi Soya and more
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
Equity MFs witness inflows worth Rs 10,000 crore in May, highest since March 2020
Fuel prices hiked for 25th time since May 4; petrol costs Rs 102.58 in Mumbai
IndiGo builds $1 billion war chest for third COVID-19 wave
NSDL freezes three FPI accounts owning Adani Group shares worth Rs 43,500 crore
NTPC invites global EoI for hydrogen fuel cell-based pilot projects
Axis Bank may up stake in Max Life over next 12-18 months
Realme Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 4G phones coming to India soon, confirms CEO
Netflix launches online store to sell merchandise around Lupin, The Witcher, Stranger Things and other shows
Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid can run Cyberpunk 2077 at Sony PS5-level performance
WhatsApp boss says govt demand for weakening encryption is Orwellian, will lead to constant surveillance
OnePlus Nord N200 5G full specifications, renders leaked before expected launch this month
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Wipro CEO earns Rs 64 cr in FY21; SBI launches new loan scheme
Experts suggest guidelines to prepare for a possible 3rd wave of COVID
What do Indian employees want post pandemic? Microsoft has the answers
G-7 nations to share jabs with world; Experts warn against incomplete vaccination
Govt issues guidelines for childcare if a third wave of COVID-19 hits India
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
The report (mention the name of the report) mentions that the number of institutions of national importance increased to 135 in 2020 from 75 in 2015.
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
