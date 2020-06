In view of the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic and the substantial production loss experienced by a number of industries, the core sector production in April'20 contracted at its fastest pace in the last 8 years. The production in the 8-core industries contracted by 38.1 per cent in April'20 compared with 5.2 per cent in the corresponding month a year ago.



Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava

