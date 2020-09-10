This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Retail inflation may breach 7% in August, rate cut hopes fade: SBI Ecowrap
IRCTC to run 80 special trains from September 12; here's how you can book tickets
Loan moratorium: Govt panel to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers
Peak power demand returns to normal as govt eases lockdown
CRISIL expects India's GDP to contract 9% in FY21
CORPORATE
Zomato raises $160 million from Tiger Global, Temasek; plans to go public in 2021
Jane Fraser appointed next Citigroup CEO, first woman to hold this office
Work from home, travel ban, safer getaway - why second homes are in demand
Amway India to invest Rs 30 crore in supply chain after 5x rise in home delivery
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to hit $200 billion market cap
MARKETS
Happiest Minds 8th most successful IPO in a decade
Gold price trades flat, silver rates near Rs 70,000
Sensex ends 646 points higher, Nifty at 11,450 as RIL hits record high
SBI share rises over 3% after lender raises Rs 4,000 crore via AT1 bonds
Route Mobile IPO: Issue subscribed 2.15 times on Day 2 so far
MONEY
Insurance industry bats for central data repository as COVID-19 hits info sharing
BT Buzz: Investors dump equity MFs with Rs 4,000 crore outflow, should you?
Want EMIs on health insurance premium? Check out insurers, grace period, extra load
Max Life's COVID rider to offer Rs 2 lakh diagnosis, Rs 10 lakh death benefit at Rs 2,710
Income Tax dept enables banks to check ITR filing status of PAN holders
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 impact: Singapore Airlines to fire 4,300 employees
YONO biggest start-up by legacy bank, valuation at $40 billion: SBI chairman
The new Triumph motorcycle priced Rs 18.4 lakh has a truly monstrous engine
United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes from December
Now pay 5% tax at source on foreign remittances from October 1
TECH
LG unveils premium portable party speakers range XBOOM Go
Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000 mAh battery launched in India; Check out specifications, price
Twitter launches search prompt aimed at suicide prevention in India
AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs arriving in October to take on Intel, Nvidia
OnePlus 8, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro go on sale with fresh offers, up to Rs 8,000 discount available
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XXV: How a series of economic misadventures derailed India's growth story
What is a power market coupler and does India really need it?
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Rebooting Economy XXII: Why is India reluctant to provide unemployment allowance?
PHOTOS
Schools to reopen partially: All you need to know
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Measures suggested by Raghuram Rajan to save the economy
VIDEOS
02:35
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
11:33
Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station
03:28
Flipkart onboards 50K Kirana stores; Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
01:09
Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drives Volkswagen Electric ID.3 in Germany
04:13
Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on
MAGAZINE
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
India's Economic Activity Index (EAI) for real Gross Value Added, known as EAI-GVA, contracted 5.6 per cent YoY in July - marking fifth consecutive month of decline.
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Gold prices soar 7% in August as economic uncertainty continues
COVID-19 impact: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in June quarter
Area sown under kharif crops increases to 108 million hectares
Biz EOD: New milestone for RIL; Serum pauses trials; SC to hear loan moratorium on Sept 28
India estimated 6.4 million COVID-19 infections by early May: ICMR serosurvey
Retail inflation may breach 7% in August, rate cut hopes fade: SBI Ecowrap
LG unveils premium portable party speakers range XBOOM Go
Happiest Minds 8th most successful IPO in a decade
Twitter launches search prompt aimed at suicide prevention in India
LG unveils premium portable party speakers range XBOOM Go
Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000 mAh battery launched in India; Check out specifications, price
OnePlus 8, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro go on sale with fresh offers, up to Rs 8,000 discount available
AMD Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs, Radeon RX 6000 GPUs arriving in October to take on Intel, Nvidia
