Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported 11% YoY drop in Q2FY21 revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL: Quarterly comparison
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Domestic natural gas production declines 12.2% in FY21
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Corporate India's net profit grows 46% in September quarter
Corporate India's net profit grows 46% in September quarter