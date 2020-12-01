Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery

Businesstoday
COVID-19: Govt never said it will vaccinate entire country, says Health Secy
Delhi SCO heads of govt meet sent many 'positive signals': China
Justin Trudeau voices support for India's protesting farmers; 'ill-informed' says Indian govt
"Bravo Vinisha!": Anand Mahindra promises to support 14-year-old environmentalist's projects
Delhi HC lambasts RBI for leaving it to PMC bank to decide on Rs 5 lakh disbursals to depositors
Sebi extends deadline for submission of reports; eases compliance for brokers
IL&FS gets nod to sell Jorabat Shillong Expressway to Sekura Roads
TCS deploys supply chain solution to double India's COVID-19 testing capacity
Co-working space shows promise in post-COVID reality; to grow upto 20% annually
In a first, Bata appoints an Indian as global CEO in its 126-year history
Market capitalisation hits record high on COVID-19 vaccine hopes, economic recovery
Sensex jumps 505 points, Nifty ends above 13,100; Infosys, ONGC, Airtel top gainers
Tech Mahindra share hits all-time high, here's what analysts say
ICICI Lombard stock hits record high on nod to acquire Bharti AXA General Insurance
Burger King India IPO opens on December 2: Should you subscribe to the issue?
Policybazaar announces insurance products to cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
When to claim tax benefit on home loan and HRA both
BT Insight: Want insurance for medical tests, dental treatment? Check out these options
November's historic FPI inflows may dwindle soon
Bajaj Auto sales jump 5% in November; domestic sales slump 4%
Kia Sonet reclaims pole position in compact SUV segment in November
MG Motor reports 28.5% rise in November sales at 4,163 units
Higher employment rate a drag on India's labour productivity, explains CMIE
Qualcomm's next flagship processor to be called Snapdragon 888, Realme teases phone featuring it
Moto G 5G launched with Snapdragon 750G, here is the list of other smartphones with same processor
Canon is planning more super telephoto lenses like RF 600mm and 800mm F11
WhatsApp officially rolls out custom chat wallpapers, improved sticker search and other updates
Do not buy PS5 right now, Sony warns against PlayStation 5 imports in India
Rebooting Economy 48: Do tax numbers show a healthier economy?
Caution India Inc biggies! Weigh before you say 'I do' to banking licence
How stimulus measures, coronavirus woes can help gold prices firm up
Sleepy drug regulators mute witness to Covid vaccine one-upmanship; leave investors, patients at grave risk
No more 'gaalis', sex, violence on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Delhi records coldest November in 71 years
Eight core industries' output contracts 2.5% in October 2020
Flying on a plane safer than buying groceries?
Air passenger traffic down 82% in FY21
India's GDP contraction in Q2FY21 not as bad as predicted
Japan unveils 60-ft 'Gundam' robot to boost tourism
People to wear masks post vaccines arrival; DLF sells floor worth Rs 300 cr
Serum Institute's vaccine manufacturing capacity undoubtedly huge
PM reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila's facility
Top retailers see better sales in Q2, but not full recovery
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported 11% YoY drop in Q2FY21 revenue.
Qualcomm's next flagship processor to be called Snapdragon 888, Realme teases phone featuring it
Canon is planning more super telephoto lenses like RF 600mm and 800mm F11
Moto G 5G launched with Snapdragon 750G, here is the list of other smartphones with same processor
Instagram rolls out Live Rooms for India, lets users go live with three more people
Do not buy PS5 right now, Sony warns against PlayStation 5 imports in India
