Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Centre-farmers' talks inconclusive; next meeting on January 8 as agitation continues
Govt aims to launch seaplane services with airline operators
Govt plans to launch seaplane services with airline operators, says Ports Ministry
Farmers' protest: No headway amid talks; govt, farmers refuse to budge
DCGI approves Covaxin for children above 12 years, Covishield for above 18
CORPORATE
Indigo Paints gets SEBI nod to float Rs 1,000 crore IPO
Covishield to cost RS 219-292 to govt; Rs 438-584 in private market: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
Over 200 Google employees form workers' union in US
IDBI Bank launches video KYC account opening facility; here's how to open savings account
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets Rs 7,000 cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
MARKETS
UK researchers worried coronavirus vaccines may not work on South African COVID-19 variant: Report
This Tata Group stock gave 180% returns in 9 months; should you subscribe?
Marico share rises over 3% after firm posts double-digit volume growth in Q3
TCS share crosses Rs 3,000 mark as IT stocks rise ahead of Q3 earnings
Sensex ends above 48K for first time, Nifty crosses 14,100; TCS, HUL, ONGC top gainers
MONEY
Coronavirus impact: Govt extends deadline for income tax filing, GST compliance; check out details
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
Want to invest in US stocks? Caution warranted!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
INDUSTRY
Two-wheeler sales 2020: HMSI reports 3% rise in December sales at 2.63 lakh units
Centre-farmers' talks inconclusive; next meeting on January 8 as agitation continues
'Why is nobody questioning UK'; Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella responds to Covaxin backlash
Infosys, TCS, Wipro to shine! IT companies look forward to best Q3 in a decade
Nissan Motor to ramp up production at Chennai plant; hire 1,000 workers
TECH
Windows 10 apps may get big design change this year
Mi 11 Pro massive leak reveals 120x zoom quad camera set-up
BSNL starts telecom operations in Delhi and Mumbai, takes over MTNL's mobile network
After invisible TVs, LG confirms bendable 4K OLED monitors for CES 2021 launch
Apple tipped to be working on two foldable iPhones
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 55: Farmer producer organisations best bet for small, marginal farmers
Real estate industry 2021: What can the sector look forward to? Is the worst behind us?
2021 outlook: Is it wise to invest in Indian real estate market in 2021?
Obesity & Diabetes: How corporates and society can help deal with these silent killers
From brink to recovery: 7 positive signs indicative of uptick in markets, economy in 2021
PHOTOS
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
How will the Oxford vaccine be produced in India?
Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2021
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
VIDEOS
02:17
Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs
03:17
Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates
02:39
Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?
03:18
UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
05:09
Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
MAGAZINE
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Trade deficit at 18-month high of $15.7 billion in Dec 2020
India's merchandise exports in December 2020 was USD 26.89 billion, as compared to USD 27.11 billion in December 2019, a marginal fall of 0.80%.
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Over 200 Google employees form workers' union in US
Centre-farmers' talks inconclusive; next meeting on January 8 as agitation continues
Govt aims to launch seaplane services with airline operators
Customers can now book LPG cylinders with a missed call; check out how
Govt plans to launch seaplane services with airline operators, says Ports Ministry
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Mi 11 Pro massive leak reveals 120x zoom quad camera set-up
Windows 10 apps may get big design change this year
BSNL starts telecom operations in Delhi and Mumbai, takes over MTNL's mobile network
Apple tipped to be working on two foldable iPhones
After invisible TVs, LG confirms bendable 4K OLED monitors for CES 2021 launch
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE