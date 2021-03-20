Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21

India's merchandise exports stood at $27.9 billion in February 2021, recording a growth of 0.7% (YoY). The merchandise imports grew by 7% (YoY) to $40.5 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021
India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months
CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months
IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; mining, manufacturing output falls
IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; mining, manufacturing output falls
Personal care industry's Dec quarter sales growth fastest in a decade
Personal care industry's Dec quarter sales growth fastest in a decade
Auto sales present a mixed bag in February
Auto sales present a mixed bag in February
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22