Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October

ECONOMY
'Not just MNCs, entire economy faces reset exercise': FM Sitharaman
Kerala govt puts controversial Police Act on hold amid criticism
India net exporter of agri-machinery equipment to some advanced countries
2G case: HC dismisses plea challenging Centre's decision making process
BT Buzz: Less paper work, 12 working hours a day -- Decoding draft labour rules
CORPORATE
Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo eye larger market shares upon Huawei's US woes
Oxford-Serum Institute's vaccine can be stored at 'fridge temperature' of 2-8 degrees
Alibaba Group CEO hails Chinese draft anti-monopoly rules as 'timely and necessary'
Union Bank of India to consider fundraising plan on Nov 25
Govt plans to sell up to 10% stake in Mishra Dhatu via offer for sale
MARKETS
Sensex closes above 44,000, Nifty at 12,926; Infosys, IndusInd Bank top gainers
Mindtree share price rises on agreement with Nordex Group
NBFC stocks hit fresh highs on RBI's new banking proposals
Lakshmi Vilas Bank stock ends below face value for second consecutive session
SREI Infra Finance share falls over 15% as RBI conducts special audit of firm
MONEY
Small towns' mutual fund assets base stands at over Rs 28 lakh crore in October
How to gift stocks to your friends and relatives?
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shut schemes make Rs 941 crore in two weeks
World Diabetes Day 2020: Why health insurance for diabetics is a must
Cash crunch on Diwali shopping? Check out interest-free options to meet expenses
INDUSTRY
COVID-19: Favipiravir's treatment benefits uncovered in new study
Coronavirus scars solar power industry; Q3 capacity addition falls 80% year-on-year
Indian corporations in banking is a bad idea: Raghuram Rajan, Viral Acharya
Petrol, diesel prices rise for 4th straight day; check latest fuel rates
India may get Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine in Jan-Feb
TECH
Paytm launches flexible EMI option for postpaid users
Nokia working on eight new devices powered by Android Go
Microsoft to go hard on Zoom! Teams app to allow 300 participants in video calls
Vivo V20 Pro to be slimmest 5G Android phone in India at launch
Microsoft Teams to let users make free 24-hour calls, add personal accounts on desktop to sync chats
OPINION
How stimulus measures, coronavirus woes can help gold prices firm up
Sleepy drug regulators mute witness to Covid vaccine one-upmanship; leave investors, patients at grave risk
No more 'gaalis', sex, violence on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?
Rebooting Economy 46: Who is designing India's growth path?
Rebooting Economy 45: What is AatmaNirbhar Bharat and where will it take India?
PHOTOS
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Maha Kumbh 2021: How Haridwar is preparing for grand event
Corporate India's net profit grows 46% in September quarter
Indian Railways introduces new high-speed double-decker train coaches
IIP growth turns positive in September, rises 0.2%
VIDEOS
03:14
Byju's raises $200 mn in fresh funding; RBI now has 1 million Twitter followers
02:53
Hong Kong bans Air India flights; India launches first double-decker train
03:00
GDP to reduce 9.5% in Q2; Delhi revises penalty for people without masks
05:27
Delhi hospitals run out of beds for non-COVID patients
03:02
Barack Obama recalls Abbottabad raid, exposes Pak-Al Qaeda links
MAGAZINE
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
The country's merchandise trade deficit worsened to $8.7 billion in October 2020 from $2.7 billion in the preceding month.
Corporate India's net profit grows 46% in September quarter
IIP growth turns positive in September, rises 0.2%
How concrete are vaccine efficacy claims by Pfizer, Moderna, Gamaleya
RCEP to boost FDI in the region, lead global recovery
Household financial savings jump to 21.4% of GDP in Q1
Retail inflation touches 7.61%, highest since June 2014
Life insurers register strong business growth in October
India's mobile money accounts grow 95-fold between 2014-2019
'Not just MNCs, entire economy faces reset exercise': FM Sitharaman
Mindtree share price rises on agreement with Nordex Group
Lakshmi Vilas Bank stock ends below face value for second consecutive session
Kerala govt puts controversial Police Act on hold amid criticism
Microsoft to go hard on Zoom! Teams app to allow 300 participants in video calls
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Vivo V20 Pro to be slimmest 5G Android phone in India at launch
Nokia working on eight new devices powered by Android Go
Paytm launches flexible EMI option for postpaid users
Microsoft to go hard on Zoom! Teams app to allow 300 participants in video calls
Microsoft Teams to let users make free 24-hour calls, add personal accounts on desktop to sync chats
