Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23

ECONOMY
'Are you sure?': How is Tinder using AI to scan messages
Many states see steep decline in cost of debt at G-Sec auction
COVID-19 lockdowns to cost India $74 billion in Apr-Jun: Barclays
Decline in Covid-19 cases leads to softening of high-frequency indicators: CRISIL
CORPORATE
Chinese market regulator launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE
IBM partners with IITs, others to advance training, research in quantum computing
Big change coming in Ethereum! To give huge advantage against Bitcoin
Deloitte designed 'innovative, simple, fit-for-purpose' programme against COVID-19: CEO
Zeta raises $250 million from SoftBank Vision Fund, turns unicorn
MARKETS
India Cements share slips 5% despite strong Q4 earnings
Amara Raja Batteries stock slips 6% after Clarios offloads stake
Brokerages turn bullish on Concor; here's why
Why Barbeque Nation share zoomed 20% today
Panacea Biotec share rises 5% on Sputnik V vaccine production in India
MONEY
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
Ask Money Today: Received donations from friends and family; will it be taxable?
Small cap mutual funds gave up to 220% returns in 1 year! Should you invest?
Dependents of Covid-19 victims can claim Rs 7 lakh insurance from EPFO
COVID-specific policies see less than 50% claims settlement
INDUSTRY
Renault-Nissan, Hyundai face temporary shutdowns in India over unrest among workers
COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen submits 'Master File' on Covaxin to FDA
SBI changes rules for cash withdrawal from ATMs, branches; here's what you need to know
Fuel rates jacked up for 12th time since May 4; petrol costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
TECH
Stunning performance in 20 years in India, says Acer MD Harish Kholi
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition brings 65W fast charging to GT Neo, launched at around Rs 26,000
Why Facebook, Twitter, Instagram could be banned in India from tomorrow?
Pixel 6 may come with Full HD+ display, Pixel 5a said to be costly than Pixel 4a at launch
EXCLUSIVE: Poco M3 Pro 5G launch next,Poco India's Anuj Sharma reveals plans on Buds and other products
OPINION
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
PHOTOS
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
COVID-19: Countries that have reopened borders partially or completely
Indian govt lists steps to improve indoor ventilation in view of COVID transmission
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
Why is White Fungus more dangerous than Black Fungus
VIDEOS
03:25
Elon Musk meets Bitcoin miners; Kia Motors is now Kia India
04:39
How inflation worries in the US, impact Indian markets
01:59
COVID norms flouted in Chennai amid lockdown relaxation over weekend
04:12
Sisodia demands vaccination for class 12 students before Board exam
03:37
Wuhan lab researchers were hospitalised before outbreak: Report
MAGAZINE
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Labour participation rate remain unchanged throughout. LPR reached 39.38 per cent at the end of May 23.
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
TECH NEWS
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
India Cements share slips 5% despite strong Q4 earnings
Chinese market regulator launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition brings 65W fast charging to GT Neo, launched at around Rs 26,000
Why Facebook, Twitter, Instagram could be banned in India from tomorrow?
Pixel 6 may come with Full HD+ display, Pixel 5a said to be costly than Pixel 4a at launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 to sport 120Hz punch-hole display, launch set for May 26
EXCLUSIVE: Poco M3 Pro 5G launch next,Poco India's Anuj Sharma reveals plans on Buds and other products
