Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Union Budget projects drop in tax receipts for Q4 FY21

According to Union Budget 2021-22 projections for this current fiscal, gross tax receipts for March 2021 would decline by 10.3 per cent.
