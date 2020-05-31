Value of pledge holding companies eroded by around 30 per cent - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Value of pledge holding companies eroded by around 30 per cent

Selloff in March'20 quarter eroded the value of pledge holding companies by around 30 per cent, further stressing the companies with sizable pledging.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Industries that saw an incremental bank credit growth during FY2020
Industries that saw an incremental bank credit growth during FY2020
How lockdown has impacted India's merchandise trade
How lockdown has impacted India's merchandise trade
Banks witness low credit growth due to coronavirus-induced lockdown
Banks witness low credit growth due to coronavirus-induced lockdown
Industrial output contracted 17% in March 2020 due to COVID-19
Industrial output contracted 17% in March 2020 due to COVID-19
Indian Railways' freight movement slows down due to coronavirus pandemic
Indian Railways' freight movement slows down due to coronavirus pandemic
Why liquor sale is important for these Southern Indian states
Why liquor sale is important for these Southern Indian states
Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020
Coronavirus disrupts job market, impacts hiring in April 2020
How India's FMCG growth slowed in the first quarter of 2020
How India's FMCG growth slowed in the first quarter of 2020