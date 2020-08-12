Vehicle registrations tank over 35% in July as COVID-19 continues to impact sales - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Vehicle registrations tank over 35% in July as COVID-19 continues to impact sales

The month of July saw better registrations compared to June, though on a yearly basis the recovery is nowhere near normal.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Kharif sowing continues to progress at a fast pace
Kharif sowing continues to progress at a fast pace
CPI for industrial workers eases to 5.06% in June
CPI for industrial workers eases to 5.06% in June
Core sector growth contracts by 15% in June 2020
Core sector growth contracts by 15% in June 2020
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
COVID-19 impact widens fiscal deficit as government income takes hit
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Coal production falls 4.9% sequentially in June due to state lockdowns
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'
Bank credit improves in June as economy begins to 'unlock'
Which investments got best returns in 2020 so far?
Which investments got best returns in 2020 so far?
FMCG sector clocks 4.5% growth in June after forgettable April, May
FMCG sector clocks 4.5% growth in June after forgettable April, May