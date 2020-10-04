Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh

Mobile subscribers base declined for the fourth straight month in June to 1140.7 million from 1143.9 million in May  

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Cabinet approves increase in Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Muthoot Finance vs Manappuram Finance: Top gold loan providers
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August
Non-life insurance premium grows 10.4% in August
RBI's moratorium helps banks post lower GNPAs, higher profits
RBI's moratorium helps banks post lower GNPAs, higher profits
Assets Under Management of Indian mutual fund industry increase 1.4%
Assets Under Management of Indian mutual fund industry increase 1.4%
Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August
Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August