Which countries have the most millionaires? - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Which countries have the most millionaires?

The world in 2019 has 4.67 crore millionaires, according to Credit Suisse's Global Wealth Report 2019. The number of millionaires have increased by 2.5% since 2018. In 2019, 11.4 lakh millionaires were added to the club.


ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
What employee issues worry Indian employers the most
What employee issues worry Indian employers the most
Cities which attracted the highest number of visitors in 2018-19
Cities which attracted the highest number of visitors in 2018-19
Here are world's 10 most generous billionaires
Here are world's 10 most generous billionaires
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs
Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs
How long does it take for single-use plastic items to decompose?
How long does it take for single-use plastic items to decompose?