Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?

World's first hybrid aero and defence exhibition: Rajnath Singh declares Aero India 2021 open
India's services sector PMI reaches 52.8 in January on consumer optimism
32 states, UTs implement 'One Nation One Ration Card', says Centre
PM-CARES contributed Rs 2,200 cr for phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination, says Centre
NHAI to fine up to Rs 10 crore for major lapses in construction standards
Google surpasses quarterly sales expectations on higher ad revenues
Tencent sacks 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms over embezzelement, bribery incidents
Learn from Indian cricket team, CEA Subramanian tells India Inc.
Alibaba surpasses Q3 revenue forecast amid pandemic-driven jump in e-commerce
Sebi revises objective, eligibility criteria of innovation sandbox with graded entry norms
Home First Finance share lists at 19% premium to issue price
Dr Reddy's share rises after Sputnik V shows 91% efficacy in trial results
Rupee rises by 2 paise to 72.94 per US dollar in early trade
Sensex hits record high of 50,321; IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid top gainers
Stocks in news: Tata Consumer, V-Mart, Infosys, Future Retail, JSW Energy, Tata Motors
Occupy Dalal Street? Why you cant pull off a GameStop in India
BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana
Taxpayers' Budget 2021 wishlist: COVID exemptions, standard capital gains rates and more
Budget 2021: Expect 'wild card entry' on NRI residential status
Irdai to have panel for separate payments of vehicles, insurance premium
Mahindra launches XUV300 SUV with new automatic transmission
Govt won't fund ARC, AMC bad bank model: Banking Secretary
Rs 3 lakh crore lifeline to Discoms to perform or perish
Airtel board to discuss fundraising plans, financing strategies on Feb 3
Jeff Bezos is resigning as CEO of Amazon, here is what he will do next
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO, here is full letter he wrote to employees
Microsoft supports Australia's proposed new media laws targeting Google, Facebook
Exclusive: Millions of Airtel numbers with Aadhaar details and user data likely leaked, were accessible on web
Canon to release two cinema EOS cameras soon
Budget 2021 strikes right balance to boost growth, improve infrastructure
Budget 2021: Healthcare gets biggest boost, but some expectations remain unmet
Business and investment not gambling, need long-term focus: Sridhar Vembu
Union Budget 2021: A budget after pandemic - like never before
What does Union Budget 2021 offer the common man?
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Industry leaders share what they liked in Budget 2021
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
FM makes big ticket announcements for railways
Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6
Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose
What makes India's Tejas LCA better than foreign equivalents?
Healthcare gets priority in budget after COVID-19 exposes lapses in sector
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
This scheme has been allocated an outlay of Rs 3,130 crore for 2021-22, an increase of 213 per cent from current fiscal revised estimates.
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP
Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack
Domestic natural gas production declines 15.9% during 9M-FY21
Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020
How badly did COVID-19 impact air traffic in FY21?
Domestic crude oil prod falls 5.7% in 9M-FY21
Google surpasses quarterly sales expectations on higher ad revenues
Budget 2021 strikes right balance to boost growth, improve infrastructure
Dr Reddy's share rises after Sputnik V shows 91% efficacy in trial results
Tencent sacks 100 employees, blacklists 37 firms over embezzelement, bribery incidents
UAE's non-oil private sector mild growth unchanged at 51.2 in January 2021: PMI
