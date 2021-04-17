Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021

Businesstoday
Congress accuses Modi govt of colossal mismanagement of COVID-19 crisis
Use entire national capacity to ramp up vaccine production: PM Modi to officials
COVID-19 update: RT-PCR test mandatory for Kumbh Mela returnees in Gujarat
PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting tonight at 8 PM; what to expect
India's largest COVID-19 facility in South Delhi to reopen amid second wave
HDFC Bank FY21 profit rises 18.5% to Rs 31,116.53 crore; no dividend amid COVID uncertainty
Glenmark Pharma arm files paperwork for IPO with SEBI
Credit Suisse sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos
'NASA rules', says Elon Musk as SpaceX wins $2.9 bn moon lander contract
NSE co-location case: SEBI slaps Rs 18 lakh fine on two trading members
Sensex ends higher for third session; Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, ONGC top gainers
Macrotech Developers IPO share allotment today: Here's how to check status
Ashoka Buildcon share rises 11% after firm wins project from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure
Why SBI Cards share rose over 7% today
Wipro share hits all-time high on strong Q4 earnings; here's what brokerages say
National Pension System: PFRDA makes 5 key announcements
MFIs to face asset quality pressures in near term due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Icra
COVID-19 impact: Expect 15% hike in health insurance premium by next quarter
2800% returns YTD! What's happening with Dogecoin?
Ask Money Today: How to settle death cases under Atal Pension Yojana?
WHO mulls mRNA COVID vaccines mass production plan for low, middle income nations
SpiceJet to forgo fees for changes made at least 5 days before journey
Remdesivir now at Rs 899; producers cut prices post govt intervention
Indian pharma exports touch record $24.44 bn in pandemic year; see 18.07% growth
J&J scientists refute link of COVID-19 vaccine design with blood clot cases
You can now find COVID-19 vaccination centers on Google Maps
India's cyber agency issues high severity security warning for WhatsApp users
Boat Xplorer smartwatch launched in India, price starts at Rs 2999
New security flaws in WhatsApp can let cyberattackers gain illegal access to users' data
Dogecoin jumps sharply, is up by over 112 per cent days after Elon Musk tweet
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
How India can beat coronavirus faster
COVID-19 crisis: New symptoms of Covid-19 you must not ignore
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
COVID-19 India: The mutant strains we must know about
03:15
UK govt clears Modi's extradition; Poonawalla on ramping up production
03:17
Actual COVID cases in India can be 5-10 times higher: Expert
06:40
Groww to launch derivatives, US stock investment soon; insurance, lending in pipeline
01:12
PM takes stock of oxygen supply for next 15 days
02:49
RIL helps Maharashtra with oxygen ; Tokyo under 'quasi-emergency'
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
Wholesale inflation in March 2021 jumped to eight-year high of 7.4%. Such high level of WPI was last witnessed in October 2012, when inflation was 7.4%.
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
You can now find COVID-19 vaccination centers on Google Maps
India's cyber agency issues high severity security warning for WhatsApp users
Boat Xplorer smartwatch launched in India, price starts at Rs 2999
New security flaws in WhatsApp can let cyberattackers gain illegal access to users' data
Dogecoin jumps sharply, is up by over 112 per cent days after Elon Musk tweet
