Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021 - Photos-1
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021

Wholesale inflation in March 2021 jumped to eight-year high of 7.4%. Such high level of WPI was last witnessed in October 2012, when inflation was 7.4%.
