Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August

Inflation was 1.2 per cent in August 2019. The pick-up in wholesale inflation has been on account of increase in inflation under the manufacturing (having the highest weight age of 64 per cent) and primary articles segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August