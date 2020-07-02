Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Clone trains to arrive at destinations 2-3 hours before parent trains
'Will take BJP, allies to court over anti-farmer legislations': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Parliament session: Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act to help MSMEs cleared in Lok Sabha
Bhiwandi building collapse: 8 dead, many trapped; rescue operations underway
RBI has not asked banks to raise capital to brace for possible NPAs: Anurag Thakur
CORPORATE
Fuel delivery app FuelBuddy raises $2.3 million
Google is 'judge, jury, executioner': Paytm hits back after Play Store takes down app
RITES announces share buyback of up to Rs 257 crore
Indian national among six held in Amazon bribery case worth $100,000
Housing sales-to-supply ratio rises to 1.36 amid limited launches in top 7 cities
MARKETS
Seven of top 10 most valued companies lose over Rs 59,000 crore in combined m-cap
CAMS IPO opens tomorrow; 7 key things to know about issue
CAMS raises Rs 667 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Sensex, Nifty close lower for second session; Maruti, Kotak Bank, HUL top losers
TVS Motor share rises over 2% on distribution deal with Colombian firm
MONEY
BT Insight: Should you wait for FD rates to go up or lock in your money now?
Sebi asks MF houses to establish policy on trade execution, allocation
BT Buzz: Are home loans with shorter reset under MCLR beneficial for you?
20% fewer death claims under life insurance, despite COVID-19
SBI revises fixed deposit rates; check out latest changes
INDUSTRY
Hong Kong bans Air India flights till October 3 after passengers test COVID-19 positive
'COVID-19 vaccine with 50% effectiveness': Key points in AstraZeneca's 111-page trial blueprint
COVID-19: Five states account for 60% active cases, 52% new cases, 60% fresh recoveries
Fuel delivery app FuelBuddy raises $2.3 million
GST compensation: 21 states go for Option 1 borrowing plan
TECH
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with 6GB RAM
TikTok unhappy with Trump's decision to ban app from Sunday
'Resolutely opposed' to US ban on WeChat, TikTok: China commerce ministry
OnePlus 8T could arrive on October 14: Expected specifications and more
Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders to begin in India from September 22
OPINION
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
Rebooting Economy XXVIII: Is India poised for agriculture-led economic turnaround?
Anti-abuse provisions: A curse in disguise for businesses navigating the nebula of Indian taxation system
Rebooting Economy XXVII: Fiscal mismanagement threatens India's economic recovery
PHOTOS
Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August
Looking for a job amid pandemic? Tips to help you in the search
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
World's longest highway tunnel above 10k feet, ready after 10 years
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
VIDEOS
03:18
Farmers protest against 3 farm-sector bills tabled by govt
02:51
Bill Gates on climate change; TikTok headed for a ban in US
03:07
Onion price rise: Why the central govt banned export of onion
16:45
COVID vaccine may be available in India by Nov: Russian fund CEO
03:17
Rel Retail to offload up to 15-20% stake; World Bank on economic recovery
MAGAZINE
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Inflation was 1.2 per cent in August 2019. The pick-up in wholesale inflation has been on account of increase in inflation under the manufacturing (having the highest weight age of 64 per cent) and primary articles segment.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore, inaugurate optical fibre in Bihar
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Clone trains to arrive at destinations 2-3 hours before parent trains
'Will take BJP, allies to court over anti-farmer legislations': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Parliament session: Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act to help MSMEs cleared in Lok Sabha
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with 6GB RAM
TikTok unhappy with Trump's decision to ban app from Sunday
OnePlus 8T could arrive on October 14: Expected specifications and more
'Resolutely opposed' to US ban on WeChat, TikTok: China commerce ministry
Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders to begin in India from September 22
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE