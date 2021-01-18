Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21

 In FY21, bank credit growth was muted (lowest since last four years) as lenders and borrowers remained risk averse due to the pandemic-led uncertainty. NPA for FY21 is estimated at Rs 7.9 lakh crore.  

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
FY21 investments lowest since FY05