The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation in the month of May 2020 nosedived and slipped into deflation for the first time in nearly 4 years. In the month of May 2020, the WPI based inflation declined by (-) 3.2 per cent (prov.), the steepest deflation witnessed since November 2015.



Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava

