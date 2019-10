National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed self-sworn affidavits of 539 out of 542 Winners in the Lok Sabha 2019 Elections. The voting in Vellore constituency was cancelled. The two remaining constituencies are reserved for the Anglo-Indian community by the president of India. 233 MPs (43 per cent) have criminal records while 159 MPs have declared serious criminal cases against them.



ADVERTISEMENT