World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians? - Photos-1
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?

1 in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 15 Indians will die of cancer as per the World Cancer Report released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
