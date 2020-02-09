World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Bank frauds fall sharply to Rs 5,244 crore in first three quarters of FY20: Govt
FDI stood at $34.90 billion till November FY20, says govt
10% TDS applicable on dividend payment only, not on capital gains, clarifies CBDT
India may issue $5 billion of bonds with no foreign investment cap next year
Oil Ministry moves notice for splitting GAIL; disinvestment likely
CORPORATE
Haryana-based company is solving the global problem of ocean salinity
India's GDP is pretty low; V-shaped turnaround unlikely: Uday Kotak
Bharti Airtel posts net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in December quarter
JSW Energy net profit jump to Rs 394 crore on reduced expenses
Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit rises 20% to Rs 724.19 crore
MARKETS
Why Sensex rallied over 900 points today
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI stocks make gains; Sensex up 860 points
Bajaj Auto share price slips 3% on weak January sales
RIL shares climb 3% on KG D6 block production announcement
Rupee Vs Dollar: Rupee opens strong, rises 19 paise to 71.19 against US dollar
MONEY
Budget 2020: Insurance sector expects slew of sops from FM Sitharman to take it to next phase of progress
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman should make taxpayer-friendly announcements like pre-filled ITR forms
Budget 2020: Pre-filled ITR forms to take the pain out of filing income tax returns
Budget 2020: Why FM Nirmala Sitharaman should focus on real estate growth to power India's economic resurgence
How to pick a right family floater health insurance policy
INDUSTRY
Modi govt working on proposal to allow 100% FDI in Air India
Auto Expo 2020: 5 electric concept cars to watch out for
PNB posts Rs 492 crore loss in December quarter on higher NPA provisions
Air India suspends Hong Kong flights over coronavirus fears
AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes and chairman step aside amid Airbus bribery probe
TECH
POCO's first smartphone as an independent brand will cost you Rs 15,999
BlackBerry Mobile to shut down as it ceases contract with TCL, no manufacturing after August 2020
5G smartphones to contribute 1% to overall shipments in CY2020: CMR
Now Google will help users choose best Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL prepaid and postpaid plans
Poco X2 launched in India: Starting price, specifications and all you need to know about it
OPINION
Budget 2020: Govt's Infra push critically dependent on project preparation and private sector participation
India's identity crisis: Nine reasons to fear National Population Register (NPR) and Aadhaar
Budget 2020: Road to a fit-for-future India
Budget 2020: 5 personal taxation rules announced in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech explained
Budget 2020: Why FM Sitharaman should address gold industry's concerns
PHOTOS
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
Here's how Indian business leaders have reacted to Union Budget
Highlights of Budget 2020: Will it save the economy?
Ten key takeaways from Economic Survey 2019-20
Top 10 cities with the most traffic congestion
VIDEOS
02:59
Budget 2020: Tax payers confused about which tax slab to follow
03:50
Coronavirus: Delhi sees brisk sale of N95 masks
02:55
Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala confirms third case of the virus
01:35
Coronavirus: China builds 2 hospitals in record time, one functional already
03:32
India gets 3rd virus case; New tax proposals may hurt MSMEs
MAGAZINE
February 9, 2020
January 26, 2020
January 12, 2020
December 29, 2019
December 15, 2019
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
World Cancer Day: What are the risks to Indians?
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
1 in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 15 Indians will die of cancer as per the World Cancer Report released by the World Health Organization (WHO).
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India
Ten key IPOs scheduled to hit the market this year
10 stocks to watch out for in 2020
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India ranks 129 out of 189 countries in Human Development Index 2019
Which countries have the most millionaires?
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Why Sensex rallied over 900 points today
JSW Energy net profit jump to Rs 394 crore on reduced expenses
Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit rises 20% to Rs 724.19 crore
Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit declines 84% to Rs 9.37 crore
No, coronavirus doesn't spread from non-veg food! Here's a myth buster
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
POCO's first smartphone as an independent brand will cost you Rs 15,999
BlackBerry Mobile to shut down as it ceases contract with TCL, no manufacturing after August 2020
5G smartphones to contribute 1% to overall shipments in CY2020: CMR
Now Google will help users choose best Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL prepaid and postpaid plans
Realme likely to announce its first Smart TV at MWC 2020 in Barcelona
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE