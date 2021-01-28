World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Indian Railways creates record, delivers 831 MT of medical oxygen in single day
Coronavirus released intentionally, China using misinformation to mislead world: Chinese virologist
Kejriwal urges Centre to share Serum, Bharat Biotech's vaccine formula with other companies
COVID-19 crisis: India's 7-day average at new high, WHO issues warning on variant
IMPPA urges Uddhav Thackeray to set up vaccination centre to inoculate 6,000 members
CORPORATE
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw expresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine shortage
Flipkart to expand warehousing space by 8 lakh sq ft over next 3 months
LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements amid Covid crisis
Tata Steel embarks on promising debt reduction journey
Sona Comstar gets SEBI's nod for Rs 6,000-crore IPO
MARKETS
JMC Projects back in the black in Q4, share hits 52-week high
HSIL stock zooms 15% as net profit rises multifold in Q4
InterGlobe Aviation share rises 2% after board approves raising Rs 3,000 crore
Sun Pharma share hits new 52-week high after firm wins licence to make Covid-19 drug
Zydus Wellness share rises over 2% post strong Q4 earnings
MONEY
Mutual Funds on buying spree for 2nd straight month; invest Rs 5,526 cr in stocks in April
Don't see major impact on Q1 earnings due to COVID-19 second wave: SBI General Insurance
Life insurers' new business premium jumps 45% to Rs 9,739 crore in April
COVID-19 impact: LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements
Ask Money Today: How much returns will I get in 15-year HDFC ULIP policy?
INDUSTRY
One dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine gives 80% lower death risk, say English health authorities
Children as young as 12 to be inoculated Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in US
IPR waiver on COVID-19 vaccines 'in direct response to an emergency': Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID crisis: Yamaha India to suspend production from May 15-31
BioNTech's order backlog for COVID-19 vaccine grows to 1.8 billion doses this year
TECH
Nothing to launch Ear 1 in June: A look back at the journey of the new venture from Carl Pei
TRAI directs cellular authority to assess 5Gi standard as Airtel and Jio disagree over homegrown network
Dogecoin warns users to not fall for scams that claim to double or multiply coins
Oppo Reno 6 Pro+, Reno 6 Pro live images, key specifications leaked ahead of launch this month
Carl Pei's Nothing to launch Ear 1 truly wireless earphones as the first product next month
OPINION
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
PHOTOS
From Walmart to Tesco, the fastest growing retailers in the world
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Third wave of COVID to hit India soon? Here's what experts say
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
COVID-19 second wave: Reasons why we should keep our hopes up
VIDEOS
04:26
Delhi deputy CM slams Centre for allocating less vaccine doses
02:45
India's GDP growth can dip to 8.2%, says CRISIL; Twitter donates $15 mn
03:27
What is black fungus and why it's affecting Covid patients
06:41
Vaccines are a long-term solution, pandemic not over yet: Swaminathan
04:08
India's data systems must be improved; deaths being undercounted: WHO
MAGAZINE
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Korea has risen the most during 2020-2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Korea's m-cap has shot up by 82 per cent to reach $2.2 trillion till April 2021.
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Second wave casts doubt over India's double digit GDP growth
How has RERA fared four years since rollout
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Early results show companies turning around
Household savings jump to 22.5% of GDP amid pandemic
