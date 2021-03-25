WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021 - Photos-1
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021

Wholesale inflation has inched up to a record high of 12.9 per cent in May 2021 from 10.5 per cent in April 2021 and 3.4 per cent deflation in May 2020.
