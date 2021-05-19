WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Kotak Special Situations Fund acquires 74% stake in HKR Roadways
Zero tax on Covid-19 vaccine? GST Council's rate panel to discuss issue
7th Pay Commission: Deadline for performance report of central govt employees extended
'I was unaware of govt efforts': Nitin Gadkari after suggestion to let more firms make Covid vaccines
Singapore govt objects to Kejriwal's COVID-19 variant remark, Centre says he doesn't speak for India
CORPORATE
Flipkart, PhonePe continue to experience strong growth in Q1: Walmart
Trump Organization under criminal investigation over false property valuation
Maruti Suzuki, Zydus team up to start multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad's Sitapur
Anupam Rasayan gets orders worth Rs 540 cr from 2 MNCs to supply speciality chemicals
Bill Gates' leadership roles at Microsoft, philanthropic foundation stay intact despite damning allegations
MARKETS
This stock zoomed over 600% in a year, did you miss the rally?
Brigade Enterprises share climbs 13% after Q4 profit rises 15 times
Torrent Pharma share gains 6% post Q4 earnings
Bitcoin tanks below $40,000; here's why
Why Tata Motors share slipped 6% in early trade
MONEY
Dependents of Covid-19 victims can claim Rs 7 lakh insurance from EPFO
COVID-specific policies see less than 50% claims settlement
Ask Money Today: Is Rs 20,000 monthly investment enough to retire comfortably?
RBI's first tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds for FY22 open: Should you subscribe?
Save lakhs on home loan! Here's what you need to do
INDUSTRY
10 billon Covid-19 vaccines needed globally in 2021; 7-9 billion doses annually to prevent re-infection
India's biggest vehicle recall! Royal Enfield calls back nearly 2.37 lakh bikes; here's why
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Bharat Biotech; refuses stay on notification for Covaxin trial on children
COVID-19 vaccine: Spain okays Pfizer jab for under-60s who got AstraZeneca's first dose
Biological E to produce J&J's COVID-19 vaccine alongside its own candidate
TECH
Facebook rolls out Covid 19 Announcement tool in India to amplify information on resources, essential updates
Microsoft Teams wants to finally replace Zoom for your video calls with friends and family
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition launch set for May 24, here is what to expect
Mozilla set to launch all new Firefox in June
Man drops iPhone 12 in sand, finds metal particles attached to its MagSafe outline
OPINION
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
PHOTOS
ICMR drops plasma therapy from COVID treatment; Here's why
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
These vaccine makers are India's hope against Covid-19
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Facing a Covid emergency? Here's how you can get funds urgently
VIDEOS
03:26
Delhi govt to support kin of COVID victims; Covaxin trials for children soon
04:41
MSMEs: Beyond loan restructuring & regulatory relaxations
03:06
Why India has dropped plasma therapy for COVID treatment
03:09
Cyclone Tauktae batters COVID-hit India on the West coast
03:02
Plasma therapy dropped as COVID treatment; US to continue helping India
MAGAZINE
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
Wholesale inflation in April 2021 has scaled up to 10.5% compared with 7.4% in March 2021 and -1.6% in April 2020. This growth in WPI inflation has been the highest since 2012.
BT NEWSFLICKS
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
TECH NEWS
Flipkart, PhonePe continue to experience strong growth in Q1: Walmart
10 billon Covid-19 vaccines needed globally in 2021; 7-9 billion doses annually to prevent re-infection
This stock zoomed over 600% in a year, did you miss the rally?
Trump Organization under criminal investigation over false property valuation
Kotak Special Situations Fund acquires 74% stake in HKR Roadways
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition launch set for May 24, here is what to expect
Microsoft Teams wants to finally replace Zoom for your video calls with friends and family
Facebook rolls out Covid 19 Announcement tool in India to amplify information on resources, essential updates
Man drops iPhone 12 in sand, finds metal particles attached to its MagSafe outline
Mozilla set to launch all new Firefox in June
