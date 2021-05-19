WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April

Wholesale inflation in April 2021 has scaled up to 10.5% compared with 7.4% in March 2021 and -1.6% in April 2020. This growth in WPI inflation has been the highest since 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Indian mutual funds' AUM hits new high of Rs 32.3 lakh crore
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Auto sector recovery stalls; PV sales decline 10% in April
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
Consumer price index for Apr at 4.29%
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Countries with most COVID-19 vaccinations
Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March
Air cargo traffic up 34.2% in March
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter