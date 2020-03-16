Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020

The biggest order was worth Rs 1.99 lakh, which saw a discount of Rs 66,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November