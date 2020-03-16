Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan
PM Modi's high approval rating among world leaders matter of pride for Indians: JP Nadda
Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft model standing orders for manufacturing, mining, service sectors
Flying out of Delhi to be costlier from Feb; here's why
Coronavirus vaccine to be given for free to Delhi residents: Satyendar Jain
CORPORATE
Franklin Templeton shut schemes receive Rs 13,120 crore till Dec 31
Praj Industries bags Rs 226.90 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation
Hackers swipe IndiGo's internal documents, airline assures minimal impact
Jubilant Foodwork invests Rs 92 crore in Barbecue Nation for 10.76% stake
Tata-Mistry row: ITAT junks critical comments made on Cyrus Mistry; issues corrigendum
MARKETS
NY Stock Exchange begins delisting three Chinese telecom firms
Russia's annual oil production tumbles for first time in 12 years
Tata Sons largest promoter of listed companies, overtakes Centre
IDBI Bank share climbs 4% on sale of 23% stake in JV to Ageas Insurance
Gayatri Projects share rises 4% after firm wins bid for road project in UP
MONEY
Coronavirus impact: Govt extends deadline for income tax filing, GST compliance; check out details
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
Want to invest in US stocks? Caution warranted!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
INDUSTRY
DDA launches new housing scheme, 1,355 flats on offer
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets SEC approval for emergency use
Rabi output in 2020-21 to surpass last year's record: Narendra Singh Tomar
Tower damage case: Airtel refutes Jio's allegations as baseless, outrageous
Govt expert panel to review Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin today
TECH
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro expected to arrive in February 2021
Jio makes calling free while Vodafone wants users to step out during pandemic for 4G update
More than 1.4 billion video, voice calls were made on WhatsApp on New Year's Eve 2020
Google Pay now shows how much money you spent in 2020, here is how to check your spending habits
AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999
OPINION
Obesity & Diabetes: How corporates and society can help deal with these silent killers
From brink to recovery: 7 positive signs indicative of uptick in markets, economy in 2021
Throwback 2020: How COVID-19 shaped consumer behaviour, redefined businesses
2021 Outlook: Coronavirus vaccine, earnings, economic recovery to drive markets and economy
India's internet freedom at stake
PHOTOS
Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2021
Zomato shares annual food trends of 2020
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
Farmers' protests: Consensus between farmer unions and govt on 2 issues
From Australia's bushfires to COVID-19, news that shook the world in 2020
VIDEOS
03:18
UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
05:09
Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan
06:05
An exclusive peek inside Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine plant
49:10
Top economists Abhijit Banerjee and Arvind Panagariya face off over farm laws
02:41
Farmers, govt reach consensus on 2 issues; CBI books IVRCL
MAGAZINE
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
The biggest order was worth Rs 1.99 lakh, which saw a discount of Rs 66,000.
India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
