FM Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12 announced a fresh stimulus of Rs 2,65,080 crore to boost the economy. Unveiling COVID relief package Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, Sitharaman said the total fiscal stimulus so far amounts to Rs 29,87,641, which is 15 per cent of the country's total GDP. Sitharaman also launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana effective October 1, 2020 under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.

Here's all you need to know about the scheme.

