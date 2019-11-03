Cartoon of the Day: If rupee is made of concrete and other jokes! - Photos-1
Business Today

Cartoon of the Day: If rupee is made of concrete and other jokes!

weakened rupee

Cartoon of the Day by Chandan Kumar:  Are you sure rupee won't weaken if it is made of concrete?!

