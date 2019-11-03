Cartoon of the Day: If rupee is made of concrete and other jokes!

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Fitch cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 5.5%
Haryana election results: JJP's Dushyant Chautala keeps cards close to chest; says no talks yet with BJP, Congress
Haryana election results: BJP state chief Subhash Barala resigns; Amit Shah summons Khattar to Delhi
'Don't suppress criticism': Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's advice to Modi govt
Infosys explains why it didn't disclose whistleblower complaint to regulators
CORPORATE
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit skids 39% to Rs 1,358 crore, sales fall 25%
HCL Technologies Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 2,711 crore, raises FY20 revenue guidance to 15-17%
Amazon, Indian railways tie up on transport of customers' e-commerce packages
Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit slips 10% to Rs 884 crore, revenue from operations down 17%
L&T Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 2,770 crore, order book crosses Rs 3 lakh crore
MARKETS
Why Indian Bank share price fell over 9% today
MTNL share price rises 5% after govt announces merger with BSNL
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee rises to 70.70 per USD amid weak dollar demand, easing crude prices
IRCTC share price has gained over 50% in last eight sessions; did you miss the rally?
Dhanteras 2019: Five things to know before buying gold
MONEY
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?
Don't go blindly after pricing when buying a term insurance, says V Viswanand of Max Life Insurance
Now you can update your EPF nominee details online
ICICI Bank introduces an FD with free health insurance; should you go for it?
INDUSTRY
IUC tussle: It's incumbents versus Reliance Jio; key takeaways
SpiceJet plans to lauch new airline in UAE in December
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart in September: TRAI
Honda reveals 4th-gen hatchback Jazz at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
Modi govt's big bonanza for farmers; hikes MSP on Rabi crops from 50% to 109%
TECH
PUBG Mobile to receive Erangel 2.0 map in December; new gun, items in line for next update
Samsung updates software to fix fingerprint recognition problem of Galaxy S10, Note 10
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
OPINION
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Why owning responsible businesses is in your self-interest
Telcos will have to look at new business models for 5G deployment, says Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Arogyaswami Paulraj
World Food Day: Are you malnourished? Quite possibly
Dell uses Bengaluru team's innovations in servers globally: Karinne Brannigan of Dell Technologies
PHOTOS
Hate traffic snarls? Avoid the most congested cities of Asia
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
VIDEOS
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
MAGAZINE
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
September 22, 2019
September 8, 2019
SPECIAL
Home
Photos
CARTOONS
Cartoon of the Day: If rupee is made of concrete and other jokes!
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Cartoon of the Day by Chandan Kumar:
Are you sure rupee won't weaken if it is made of concrete?!
ADVERTISEMENT
CARTOONS
more
Cartoon of the Day: Back to national duty and other galleries!
Cartoon of the Day: Nirmala Sitharaman is new FM and other jokes!
Cartoon of the Day: Would you still want my vote and other jokes!
Best of the Business Today cartoon series #BTLoL in 2018
Best of the cartoon caption contest, BTLoL
Cartoon of the Day: A leader only by an accident and other jokes!
Business Cartoons of November, 2018
Business Cartoons of October, 2018
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit skids 39% to Rs 1,358 crore, sales fall 25%
Fitch cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 5.5%
Haryana election results: BJP state chief Subhash Barala resigns; Amit Shah summons Khattar to Delhi
'Don't suppress criticism': Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's advice to Modi govt
Malaysia in talks with India, other countries on palm oil sales
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
PUBG Mobile to receive Erangel 2.0 map in December; new gun, items in line for next update
Samsung updates software to fix fingerprint recognition problem of Galaxy S10, Note 10
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE