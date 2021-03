Himanshu Mishra

India is home to 22 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, according to the annual IQAir World Air Quality Report, 2020. The report, featuring 4,700 cities which has been released globally, is based on PM2.5 data from 106 countries, calculated by ground-based monitoring stations, handled by government agencies mostly. It also recorded the improvements in air quality compared with 2019.