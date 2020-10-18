5 major challenges before Dinesh Khara, the new SBI Chairman - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

5 major challenges before Dinesh Khara, the new SBI Chairman

Dinesh Kumar Khara, the new Chairman of State Bank of India, has a tough task ahead as the banking sector is going through a major crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 5.44 per cent was lower than 6.15 per cent in the March quarter.
This 1984 probationary officer faces both external challenges in the banking sector and internal hurdles within the bank.
Here are five big challenges that Khara will have to confront in the days ahead

Story: Anand Adhikari


ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
New research for COVID-19: What we now know about the virus
New research for COVID-19: What we now know about the virus
India's self-made entrepreneurs under 40 become wealthier
India's self-made entrepreneurs under 40 become wealthier
How US President has fueled misinformation through false claims
How US President has fueled misinformation through false claims
Indian tech companies that are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22
Indian tech companies that are expected to launch an IPO in 2021-22
These companies have allowed employees to work from home forever
These companies have allowed employees to work from home forever
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Coronavirus pandemic: World leaders who contracted the virus
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
Govt guidelines for cinema halls as they prepare to reopen from Oct 15
COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel
COVID-19: Countries where Indians are not allowed to travel