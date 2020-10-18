5 major challenges before Dinesh Khara, the new SBI Chairman

Dinesh Kumar Khara, the new Chairman of State Bank of India, has a tough task ahead as the banking sector is going through a major crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 5.44 per cent was lower than 6.15 per cent in the March quarter.

This 1984 probationary officer faces both external challenges in the banking sector and internal hurdles within the bank.

Here are five big challenges that Khara will have to confront in the days ahead



Story: Anand Adhikari







