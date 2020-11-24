5 things you must know before using WhatsApp pay

Now since you already know what WhatsApp payment does, let's understand things to keep in mind while using WhatsApp pay.





Story: Anshika Awasthi







WhatsApp recently rolled out its payment services across India. This means you will now be able to transfer money from your WhatsApp using UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The newly launched payment service has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).In order to send money to your friends or family, you need to have a bank account and a debit card.