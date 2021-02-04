7 of dairy brand Amul's recent doodles that cheered us up

No matter how grave, stressful or happy the occasion, India's leading dairy brand Amul never fails to cheer us up with its creativity. The brand , as we all know, is famous for creating witty, hilarious and catchy doodles on social and trending topics. For instance, the skyrocketing fuel prices in India have so far welcomed memes, criticism of all sorts. Amul also came up with a doodle depicting the stress of common people. Here are some of Amul's latest doodles followed by other popular ones.





ADVERTISEMENT