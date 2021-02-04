7 of dairy brand Amul's recent doodles that cheered us up - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

7 of dairy brand Amul's recent doodles that cheered us up

No matter how grave, stressful or happy the occasion, India's leading dairy brand Amul never fails to cheer us up with its creativity. The brand , as we all know, is famous for creating witty, hilarious and catchy doodles on social and trending topics. For instance, the skyrocketing fuel prices in India have so far welcomed memes, criticism of all sorts. Amul also came up with a doodle depicting the stress of common people. Here are some of Amul's latest doodles followed by other popular ones.

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Guidelines for international fliers as virus continues to spread
Guidelines for international fliers as virus continues to spread
Clubhouse: Details about the app that Elon Musk is using
Clubhouse: Details about the app that Elon Musk is using
What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?
What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?
Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs
Netizens react with memes as fuel prices hit record highs
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
COVID-19: Centre issues fresh SOPs for the workplace
Here are 5 ways senior citizens can avail of special tax benefits
Here are 5 ways senior citizens can avail of special tax benefits
Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its Mughal Gardens to the public from Feb 13
Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its Mughal Gardens to the public from Feb 13
From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change
From floods to glacier bursts, how India suffers due to climate change