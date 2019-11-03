A peep into Amazon's largest global office in Hyderabad - Photos-1
Business Today

A peep into Amazon's largest global office in Hyderabad

Amazon's largest campus

The new Amazon building is its first owned premises outside the United States. It is spread over 9.5 acres of land, which is aimed to accommodate 15000 employees out of its total employee strength of 62,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
12 high-profile cases ED is investigating
12 high-profile cases ED is investigating
Top 10 high-profile probe targets on ED's list
Top 10 high-profile probe targets on ED's list
A look at PM Modi's big achievements as prime minister
A look at PM Modi's big achievements as prime minister
Not happy with FD returns? Here are other investment options
Not happy with FD returns? Here are other investment options