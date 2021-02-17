All about Olivier Dassault, the billionaire scion of Dassault Aviation

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
PM Modi inaugurates Maitri Setu between India, Bangladesh; check out cost, significance, things to know
COVID-19 vaccine: Over 20 lakh people inoculated on Monday, highest so far, says Health Ministry
Delhi Budget 2021: Rs 9,934 cr for health sector; Rs 16,377 crore for education
Life insurance sector sees 21% growth in Feb as financial year end looms
COVID-19 vaccine free for all in govt facilities in Delhi
CORPORATE
COVID-19 fallout: Over 10,000 firms voluntarily shut operations during Apr 2020-Feb 2021, says govt
HUL challenges beauty stereotypes, decides to drop 'normal' from ads, personal care products
Max Financial Services promoter offloads shares worth Rs 85 crore
Mahindra Logistics appoints Anish Shah as Chairman
SEBI orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of 6 entities to recover Rs 3.24 crore
MARKETS
SBI Life share hits 52-week high on 21% growth in new business premium
JMC Projects share rises 19% on Rs 1,000-crore deal with Maldives' FDC
Laxmi Organic IPO to open on March 15: 10 things to know about the share sale
Why Inox Wind share rose over 4% today
SBI Cards share rises over 2% on plan to raise Rs 2,000 crore
MONEY
Women's Day Special: How to inflation-proof your investments?
Sebi lays down procedure for change in AMCs' controlling interest
Only 13% of MF industry AUM managed by women, but outperform category average
After ED case, SEBI serves notices to Franklin Templeton
INDUSTRY
Low base pushes passenger vehicle retail sales up 10.6% in Feb; two-wheelers down 16.08%
Discom cannot terminate PPA with insolvent power company: SC
Petrol, diesel prices on hold in poll-bound Bengal; erratic in Tamil Nadu, other states
COVID-19 vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech jab neutralises Brazilian strain in lab study
Air India employee consortium out of privatisation race
TECH
Boat Flash smartwatch with 7-day battery, SpO2 monitoring launched in India, price starts at Rs 2499
Motorola Moto G30 quick review: Impressive daily-driver
Realme 8 Pro India launch date leaked, to be 108MP camera rival to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan now offers 150 Mbps speed with up to 2000GB data, check all revised offers
Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
OPINION
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
Term insurance: Cover costs may go up as insurers mull premium hike
MSME funding: How FinTechs can help address credit gap for small businesses
PHOTOS
India's debt growth remains subdued in 3QFY21
All about Olivier Dassault, the billionaire scion of Dassault Aviation
Start-ups rake in $9.9 bn funding across 881 deals in 2020
India's 10 most livable cities according to 'Ease of Living Index 2020'
FDI equity inflows rise by 40% during Apr-Dec 2020
VIDEOS
How to choose a tax saving or ELSS mutual fund?
Probe into Ambani bomb scare case intensifies, NIA takes over
Nita Ambani launches 'Her Circle'; Apple watch top selling smartwatch
International Women's Day: Learnings for women from COVID pandemic
Money managing tips for single women
All about Olivier Dassault, the billionaire scion of Dassault Aviation
French billionaire politician and scion of Dassault Aviation, Olivier Dassault, met a tragic death on Sunday as his helicopter crashed near Deuville in France. The pilot also died in the crash.
TECH NEWS
Motorola Moto G30 quick review: Impressive daily-driver
Boat Flash smartwatch with 7-day battery, SpO2 monitoring launched in India, price starts at Rs 2499
Realme 8 Pro India launch date leaked, to be 108MP camera rival to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan now offers 150 Mbps speed with up to 2000GB data, check all revised offers
Moto G30, Moto G10 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 9,999
