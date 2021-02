Jeff Bezos has announced that he will step down as the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com, Inc. While Bezos takes over as the Executive Chairman of the company, Amazon gets a new CEO. Andy Jassy , the head of Amazon Web Services, will now assume office as the next CEO of Amazon. He will take care of all operations related to Amazon, and Bezos will now focus on new products and initiatives.



Here are some of the things you need to know about Andy Jassy