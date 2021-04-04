All you need to know about double mutant COVID variant





Prabhash K Dutta





Viruses are the smallest of living beings. They keep changing their genetic makeup for better and more efficient survival. Every major change in a virus is called a mutation. Scientists in India have detected a SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic) variant that has two mutations coming together at the same time. The detection of the double mutant variant has come at a time when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is getting stronger by the day in India.