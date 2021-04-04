All you need to know about double mutant COVID variant - Photos-1
All you need to know about double mutant COVID variant

Viruses are the smallest of living beings. They keep changing their genetic makeup for better and more efficient survival. Every major change in a virus is called a mutation. Scientists in India have detected a SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic) variant that has two mutations coming together at the same time. The detection of the double mutant variant has come at a time when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is getting stronger by the day in India.

Prabhash K Dutta

