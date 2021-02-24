An upsurge in COVID cases in these states and how they plan to combat it

With about 7,684 variants of COVID-19 virus in India itself, the pandemic is anything but over. According to a research paper "SARS-CoV-2 genomics", there are 7,684 variants in SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus) genomes from samples collected within the country.

The findings of the study become significant as in many parts of the world mutant variants of the virus are causing a new surge in COVID-19 cases including India which has been witnessing an upsurge in COVID cases. The government has already issued fresh guidelines for international travelers in a bid to curb the pandemic, among other measures. As per latest data by Union Health Ministry, active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,47,306, while 1,07,12,665 people have recovered from the disease. Here are the states that are battling a fresh surge in COVID and the measures they are taking to quell the rise.

