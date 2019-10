Sudden demise of Dhirubhai Ambani



Dirubhai Ambani died due to a stroke in 2002. The brothers got entangled in a bitter battle of ownership of the Reliance empire worth Rs 90,000 crore following which, elder brother Mukesh got the flagship oil business, RIL and IPCL, while Anil received Reliance Infocomm (telecom), Reliance Energy (power), Reliance Capital and Reliance Natural Resources (RNRL).





