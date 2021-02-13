Applying for a home loan? Here are tips to make your task easier

Buying a house is usually a complex process, involving loads of documentation, time and money. Since purchasing a property requires a huge sum of money, most individuals apply for a home loan from banks or other financial institutions.



However, home loans are different compared to other forms of borrowing, mainly because the amount involved is much higher than personal, auto and education loans.



When applying for a home loan, there are several aspects that borrowers need to assess. From document submission to calculating the equated monthly instalment (EMIs) and tax benefits, monitoring each aspect is equally important.



Therefore, individuals applying for a home loan need to come up with a holistic plan before they apply for a home loan. Having said that, here are five tips to make your task easier.



