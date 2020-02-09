As Auto Expo begins, a look at the big launches on Day 1 - Photos-1
As Auto Expo begins, a look at the big launches on Day 1

Kia Carnival

Kia Motors made a splash on the first day of the Auto Expo with Carnival. It might be priced around Rs 30 lakh. The Carnival will rival Toyota Innova Touring Sport. This is the company's second product after Seltos.
