As rains batter Telangana, state capital Hyderabad is worst hit - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

As rains batter Telangana, state capital Hyderabad is worst hit

Incessant rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc over the past week in Telangana. In Hyderabad, at least 33 people have died and over 37000 being rescued over the past week. On average, Hyderabad receives rainfall of 77.9 centimeters, but this year has broken all records as the city has already received 80 per cent more rainfall than usual. Rescue efforts are still underway in Telangana. Five South Indian states have been hit by floods with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana suffering the worst consequences. Here is what we know so far.

