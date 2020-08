India's auto industry, which had a disappointing 2019 and is suffering even more disruptions due to coronavirus pandemic in 2020, is all set to launch several new cars by this Diwali.

The festive season in India has always been important for both cars and two-wheelers. So despite the nationwide lockdown and slowdown in the economy, companies are hoping to make up for the previous months' sales losses.

Here's a list of upcoming cars this festive season

ADVERTISEMENT