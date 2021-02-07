Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Best money tracking apps to manage your finances in 2021

Keeping a record of one's cash flow is the best and first way to meet long term financial goals. While it is true that everyone wants to spend judiciously, equally true is that not everyone exhibits the discipline and self-control it takes when it comes to saving money. The problem of impulse buying is very commonly seen nowadays. Now with the entire world using smartphones for daily use,  people can also  use apps which can help them manage their finances in the best way using least effort. With plenty of apps available on the internet, we bring you some of the best apps to keep a check on expenditure. Take a look.

Compiled by Anshika Awasthi
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman
Industry leaders share what they liked in Budget 2021
Industry leaders share what they liked in Budget 2021
FM makes big ticket announcements for railways
FM makes big ticket announcements for railways
Union Budget 2021: What relief start-ups expect from the budget
Union Budget 2021: What relief start-ups expect from the budget
Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget
Lesser-known and interesting facts about Budget
All you need to know about the Economic Survey
All you need to know about the Economic Survey