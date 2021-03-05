Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India, this March

The sub-Rs 25,000 price segment is seeing a lot of action lately, and smartphone manufacturers are fighting out to offer the best value for money devices. We can now add 5G network support to the mix to make your device future-ready. At the same time, there's no denying that 5G isn't available in India, but it's always nice to have a feature on your device that keeps you ahead of the curve and that too at a reasonable price. Many smartphone manufacturers offer mid-premium grade devices in this price bracket that packs a decent punch on paper, including a processor that can handle day-to-day usage and provide impressive gaming performance. We have reviewed many smartphones that belong to this particular price bracket, and here are our top picks for your consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT